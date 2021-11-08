Worthing's fireworks event saw a spectacular end-of-the-pier display, funfair, stalls and more

Worthing fireworks 2021 – 24 spectacular pictures from Friday night

Fireworks night went off with a bang in Worthing once again on Friday.

By Sam Woodman
Monday, 8th November 2021, 8:23 am

The seafront was busy for the annual spectacular, organised by the Worthing Lions Club.

The fireworks were set off from the end of the pier and there was plenty more for those who ventured out, including Coles funfair and a number of food stalls.

1. Worthing Fireworks 2021

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Worthing Fireworks 2021

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. Worthing Fireworks 2021

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. Worthing Fireworks 2021

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Worthing
