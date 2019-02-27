Sport
Horsham boss Di Paola: Appointment of Brewster good for the club
Football
Broadbridge Heath chairman scoops coveted sports award
Football
'If more fixtures were played earlier at the start of the season, we could have a winter break' - Shoreham boss Pulling
Football
Date set for Sussex Cricket's return to Horsham
More Sport
Bognor boosted as another Worthing player switches to Nye Camp
Football
Cup week brings ecstasy and agony for Chichester students
Football
Junior golfers in the autumn honours at Bognor
More Sport
Brighton and Hove Albion extend head coach Graham Potter's contract to 2025
Football
'Was this preempting a move from Everton?' - Brighton fans react to Graham Potter contract extension
Football
Where, when and who will Sussex play cricket in 2020? Packed programme revealed
More Sport
