West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, September 19-25

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in The Royal Oak car park, Wineham (BN5 9AY). Flat 5-mile HDC walk with some stiles, can be muddy in places. Good food and drink in the pub at the end of the walk. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

Stan’s Open Mic: Sophia’s Bar, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

OTHER

Strong Words: Poems For Our Times, 7.30pm, £8, The Rec Rooms, Horsham, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. A lively line-up of poets hosted by Akila Richards. Grace Nichols, Sea Sharp and Akila Richards.

WeFiFo Literary Supper Club: With Fliss Chester, 7pm, £35, Hayes Grange Farm, Slinfold, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. Guests will get the chance to enjoy an intimate Q&A with a monthly author followed by a delicious dinner to continue the discussion.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green RH130PT. 2 mile HDC Health walk, firm going underfoot on the outskirts of Barns Green. One gentle incline, some views but can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins Chatter 07720 714306.

GIGS

Stayin’ Alive - Bee Gees Tribute: The Holbrook Club, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

Sean Webster Band with support from Will Wilde: Ashington Village Club, Pulborough, 7pm-11pm.

STAGE

Attila the Stockbroker on Shelley: 7.30pm, £10, Duckering Hall, 82 Hurst Road, Horsham, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. In the Horsham District Year of Culture, The Shelley Memorial Project presents an evening of energetic, radical, inspiring poetry and music.

The Red Lion (On Tour): At The Weald Community School. 7.30pm, £10. This performance will take place at The Weald Community School, Station Road, Billingshurst. A Horsham District Year of Culture event. Call 01403 750220.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

COMMUNITY

Acoustic Guitar Workshop: 12.25pm, £7.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Tutor Mark Orchin offers 45-minute classes to beginners.

UKULELE LESSONS: Beginners 9.45am, Intermediate 10.40am, Improvers 11.40am, £7.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

CONCERTS

Blake: 7.30pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Blake’s 2019 tour will see them choose music from their favourite movies and musicals and arrange them with their own exclusive harmonies.

Shipley Arts Festival: Opera Holloway perform at Sullington Tithe Barn, Sullington Manor Farm, Storrington, 4pm, £21.50. Opera Holloway return to Shipley Arts Festival with Puccini’s La Boheme. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

GIGS

Mary How Trust Cancer Prevention Charity Fun Day: The Kings Arms, Billingshurst, 11am-7pm.

Murfest 2019: The Plough, Lower Beeding, Horsham, 12pm-10pm.

Horsham Rocks Presents: Rhythmic (The Hat Man): Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

The Blunter Brothers: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

Liam Carter: Piries Place, Horsham, 6pm-8pm.

Haze: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Throbbin’ Hood: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Superfreak: Barns Green Sports and Social Club, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

OTHER

Unitarian Church Heritage open day: Plus Climate Emergency exhibition, free, 10am, Horsham Unitarian Church and Garden, www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

STAGE

The Red Lion (On Tour): At Cowfold FC, 7.30pm, £10. This performance will take place at Cowfold FC, Cowfold Village Hall. A Horsham District Year of Culture event. Call 01403 750220.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the car park just off Whiteways roundabout BN18 9FD at the junction of A29 / A284. 4.4 mile HDC walk enjoying one of the best views in Sussex. Down to the River Arun following it for a short distance before returning for well-earned refreshments. Dogs welcome. 2 hrs 15 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

Horsham Folk Club: The Drill Hall, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Stevie Watts Organ Trio: Feat Alice Armstrong, Coolham Village Hall, 1pm-4pm.

OTHER

Autumn Bus Show: 10am, £15, Amberley Industrial Museum, New Barn Road, Amberley. Static displays and the opportunity to ride on the buses that are not normally available to the public. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

COMMUNITY

Life Drawing Sessions: 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Over 16s only, £12 per session (students £10 per session) or £10 per session if you block book all six.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Labouring Man pub car park in Coldwaltham Village. (Old London Rd). 5 mile HDC walk to the outskirts of Fittleworth, then following the Serpent Trail to the Lords Piece. 2.5 hrs. Irene 01403 783637 / 07790 42075.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park of The Punchbowl Inn, Okewood Hill, RH5 5PU (TQ132373). Undulating 5.5 mile HDC walk to the site of the old mill. 2 stiles. Good views. The pub serves good food and beer. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Our House: Ariel Company Theatre Present The Madness Musical. Tuesday to Saturday, September 24-28, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Tickets £16.50, Wed & Sat 2.30pm: £17.50, Thu: £18.50, Fri & Sat: £19.50. Groups 1 in 10 free.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

COMMUNITY

Life Drawing Sessions: 10.30am, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Over 16s only.

WALK: Park at the far end of the Rookwood Golf Course car park (RH12 3RR) and meet 10am at the car park entrance. 4.5 - 5 mile HDC walk to Warnham through the deer farm and park. Some stiles. Returning to Rookwood for refreshments. Walking boots advised. Toilets available. Sorry, no dogs. 2.5 hrs. Michael 07719 467861.

JUNKTIQUE

COMMUNITY

JUNKTIQUE and CLUTTER SALE: Donation will be made to Macmillan Cancer Care. Saturday, September 28, West Chiltington Village Hall, RH20 2PZ, 10.15am-12.30pm (no public admission before 10.15am). Adults £1, children under 16 free. Refreshments, produce, cake, and plant stall. Sellers from 9.15am. Tables £10 and must be booked in advance. Call 01798 813608 / 813787.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 4.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 7.00; Sat & Sun 3.00, 7.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 2D: Ad Astra (12A) Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. Ad Astra (12A) Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 8.50. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10; Sat & Sun 3.50. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.00, 12.00, 1.50, 2.50, 4.40, 5.40, 6.40, 7.30, 8.30; Wed 11.00, 12.00, 1.50, 2.50, 4.40, 5.40, 7.30, 8.30; Thu 11.30, 1.20, 2.20, 4.10, 5.10, 8.00. Hustlers (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Thu 12.40, 3.15, 5.50. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.50, 4.30, 8.20; Thu 1.00, 4.40, 8.20. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.00, 4.15, 6.30, 8.45; Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.15, 6.30, 9.00. The Farewell (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.30, 5.10, 7.40; Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00. The Kitchen (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.10; Thu 11.20, 1.50, 4.30, 8.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri 3.50; Sat & Sun 11.10, 1.00; Mon & Tue 3.50. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. Ready Or Not (18) Wed & Thu 4.00, 6.20, 8.40. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Photograph (2019) (15) Fri 1.45; Sun 12.45; Mon 8.30. Memory: Origins Of Alien (15) Fri 4.15; Sun 6.00. Love And Death (12A) Fri 6.45. The Souvenir (2019) (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.00; Sun 3.15, 8.15; Mon 3.30; Tue 1.00; Wed 11.45, 4.45; Thu 2.30. JT Leroy (15) Sat 12.30; Mon 6.15; Tue 8.30; Wed 2.15; Thu 12.15. Iris (2001) (PG) Sat 3.00. Rocketman (150 Sat 8.30; Mon 12.45; Tue 3.45. The Shock Of The Future (15) Tue 6.30; Thu 5.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Film Fest: Grease Sing-A-Long (PG) Fri 8.00. Film Fest: Singin’ In The Rain (U) Sat 2.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): IMAX 2D: Ad Astra (12A) Fri & Sat 10.40, 1.30, 4.20, 7.10, 10.10; Sun 10.40, 1.30, 4.20, 7.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.20, 7.10. 4DX 2D: Ad Astra (12A) Fri-Thu 12.40, 6.10. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.40, 2.30, 3.30, 5.20, 8.10, 9.00; Thu 11.40, 2.30, 3.30, 5.20, 8.10. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 10.30; Sat 1.10, 5.00, 10.30; Sun 1.10, 5.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.10, 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 2.50, 3.50, 4.50, 5.40, 6.40, 7.40, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.10, 11.10, 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 2.50, 3.50, 4.50, 5.40, 6.40, 7.40, 8.30; Thu 11.10, 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 2.50, 3.50, 4.50, 5.40, 7.40. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.00, 4.10; Sat 4.00; Sun 4.10; Thu 12.00. Hustlers (15) Fri & Sat 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 7.20, 8.20, 10.40; Sun & Wed 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Mon & Tue 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 7.20, 8.50; Thu 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.20. 2D SCREENX: IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri-Thu 11.40, 3.20, 7.00. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri 1.20, 5.00, 8.40, 10.00; Sat 1.20, 5.00, 8.40, 10.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 5.00, 8.40. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri 12.50, 8.50; Sat & Sun 8.50; Mon & Tue 12.50, 8.20; Wed 7.20; Thu 3.10. 4DX 2D: Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.40, 9.10; Sat & Sun 10.20, 3.40, 9.10. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri 1.10, 6.30, 7.50, 10.10; Sat 1.10, 6.30, 7.50, 10.30; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 6.30, 7.50. The Farewell (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.30. The Kitchen (15) Fri & Sat 1.10, 3.40, 6.20, 9.20, 10.20; Sun, Mon & Tue 1.10, 3.40, 6.20, 9.20; Wed 11.50, 2.20, 5.00, 9.20; Thu 11.50, 2.20, 5.00, 9.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 4.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.45, 4.40. The Zoya Factor (tbc) Fri-Thu 7.30. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.10. Movies For Juniors: Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.50. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.30. UglyDolls (U) Sat & Sun 10.50. Tamil: Kaappaan (12A) Sun 7.20. Ready For Not (18) Wed & Thu 11.20, 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.40. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00. Polish: Pilsudski (15) Thu 8.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film September 30.)

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Wed 2.35, 3.25, 5.25, 8.15; Thu 2.35, 5.25, 8.15. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 7.45; Sun 7.15; Thu 3.00. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri-Thu 6.15, 8.30. Pain And Glory (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.40, 5.15; Sat 5.15; Sun 4.45; Thu 3.45. Kids Crew: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat 10.10. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 12.25; Sun 11.55. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 1.25. The Lion King (PG) Sat 2.40; Sun 2.10. Silver Screen: Wild Rose (15) Wed 10.10. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Wed 11.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 10.30, 1.30, 4.15. Ad Astra (12A) Fri 2.00, 4.45, 7.45; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed 7 Thu 10.45, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. Dementia Friendly Screening: Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.00. NT Live: One Man Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Ad Astra (12A) Fri 10.30, 1.30, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Sat 12.00, 2.30, 6.15, 9.15; Sun 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Mon 10.15, 1.15, 4.15, 8.30; Tue 10.00, 2.30, 5.00, 8.30; Wed 2.00, 5.15, 8.45; Thu 10.00, 12.50, 3.45, 8.50; Silver Screen: Tue 11.30; Baby Club: Wed 10.45. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.15, 12.00, 2.15, 5.30, 7.45, 8.30; Sat 10.30, 11.30, 1.30, 4.30, 5.30, 7.30, 8.30; Sun 10.00, 11.00, 1.00, 2.00, 4.00, 7.00, 8.15; Mon 10.45, 11.30, 2.30, 5.00, 5.30, 7.15, 8.00; Tue 11.00, 1.00, 2.00, 4.00, 5.30, 8.00; Wed 10.15, 11.45, 2.45, 4.30, 5.40, 8.15; Thu 10.30, 12.00, 1.30, 3.00, 5.00, 6.00. Downton Abbey + Short Missing Note (PG) Fri 4.30; Sat 3.00; Sun 5.00; Mon 1.45; Tue 7.00; Wed 1.15; Thu 8.00. NT Encore: Fleabag (15) Wed 7.45. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 6.50.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Point Blank (15) Tue 8.00. Withnail And I (15) Wed 7.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.45, 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.20, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 12.30, 3.15, 5.15, 8.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Sat 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 11.00, 2.00, 6.55, 8.00; Mon 12.15, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.50, 6.00, 8.15; Sat 2.20, 4.25, 6.30; Sun 4.25, 6.30, 8.35; Mon 3.00, 6.00, 8.15. The Lion King (PG) Sat 11.50; Sun 11.45. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.05; Sun 10.05, 2.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 12.45, 3.30, 6.00, 8.40; Sun 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 7.45; Thu 12.15, 3.00. Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Fri 1.45; Mon 1.40. Bait (15) Fri 11.30; Sun 8.30; Mon 6.30; Tue 8.40. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.15. The Wicker Man (15) Sat 7.30. Silver Screen: Downton Abbey (PG) Mon 11.00. Pain And Glory (15) Mon 3.45; Tue 6.00; Wed 5.40. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Mon 8.35; Wed 8.15. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Thu 7.00.