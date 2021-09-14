In order to find out the most Instagrammable UK pumpkin patches, DIYS.com compiled a list of the most popular locations in the UK using PumpkinPatchesAndMore.org and cross-referenced the hashtags on Instagram.

And Tulleys Farm, in Crawley, is the best pumpkin patch to visit in Sussex, according to the social media site.

The Crawley patch had a massive 13,723 Instagram hashtags. Sharnfold Farm, in Pevensey, was the second most popular, with 1,441 Instagram hashtags.

A new list has revealed the most Instagrammed Pumpkin Patches in Sussex. Picture by Paul J. Richards/AFP/GettyImages

Roundstone Farm, in Ferring, near Worthing, rounded out the top three with 1,112 hashtags.

Other pumpkin patches in Sussex include Grange Farm Shop and Pyro, based in Funtington, near Chichester, Pumpkin Picking Patch Sompting, Thornhouse, near the small village of Kirdford, and Rogate Pumpkin Patch, which is situated is between Midhurst and Petersfield on the A272.

The study considered just under 200 UK pumpkin patches provided by PumpkinPatchesAndMore.org.

Total Instagram hashtag counts were obtained for each of the pumpkin patches contained within the sample. Special consideration was given to the selection of hashtags used for each location. Where appropriate, variations of each hashtag were also considered.