The annual fundraising character hunt Shoreham Star Trail will be held in conjunction with the Artisans’ Market, in East Street, on Saturday, July 24, from 10am to 1pm, with the last registration at 12.30pm.

Families will need to find characters like SpongeBob Square Pants, Goofy, Winnie the Pooh and friends Tigger and Eeyore, Spidey, Shaun the Sheep and Star Wars favourites to collect stamps on their entry form for the prize draw.

The £5 minimum entrance fee per family includes up to two children aged three to 14, when accompanied by at least one adult.

Some of the characters on the Shoreham Star Trail

Heidi Rush, organiser and ASNP chairman, said: “Our aim is to raise £6,000 from the Shoreham Star Trail in order to continue our services throughout 2021 and beyond.

“We hope the local community will wholeheartedly support us by getting involved. Over the next year, we are looking to extend our services to support more local families with special needs children.

“Our last event in 2019 was hugely successful and although the play scheme has run throughout the pandemic, and in fact put on more play sessions, we have been unable to fundraise for the charity since March 2020.

“We hope bringing the Shoreham Star Trail back in 2021 will bring extra happiness and smiles to local residents and families. Our characters, who are all volunteers, have excelled themselves this year and we think this year the event will be even better than ever before.”

The charity was established more than 30 years ago. Its team of qualified and experienced staff and volunteers provide a wide range of stimulating, fun and challenging activities for children in a safe and caring environment.

While the children, who have a wide range of disabilities and special needs, are happily enjoying their activities, their families enjoy valuable respite care.