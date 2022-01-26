See treasured toys of the past, on show at Rustington Museum

1.
Rustington Museum manager Claire Lucas with model cars featuring local businesses
Photo: JPIMedia
2.
A Ludo board from 1891, featuring the heraldic badge of the Prince of Wales, and one of the monkeys Rustington Museum manager Claire Lucas has hidden around the exhibition for people to find.
Photo: JPIMedia
3.
This Kings of England dissected puzzle is one of the oldest items in the exhibition. It was made early in Queen Victoria's reign from a picture stuck to wood and cut out.
Photo: JPIMedia
4.
Kermit the Frog and Fozzy Bear, two of the most famous Muppets. These two were given to Rosie Costan, deputy clerk to Rustington Parish Council, in 1978 and 1979.
Photo: JPIMedia