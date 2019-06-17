This year’s open day is on Sunday, June 23, from 10.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 4.30pm. Entrance is £6, via Richmond Road, either at Ambrose Villa, on the corner of Portland Road, or No. 4, near to St Paul’s. Home-made refreshments will be available at Ambrose Villa and at No.5. Marie Pringle, organiser, said: “All gardens are maintained by their amateur owners, so they appeal to the average town gardener looking for ideas, as well as to those simply after an enjoyable day out. Some of the owners offer home-grown plants for sale at very reasonable prices – always a popular feature with visitors.”
See inside Worthing’s award-winning Ambrose Place Hidden Back Gardens
Worthing’s award-winning Ambrose Place Hidden Back Gardens returns for the 36th consecutive year, supporting the National Garden Scheme. The historic street, with its Grade II listed Regency terrace, has lovely, open, front gardens, over the road from the properties, but the back gardens are behind high walls. One day a year, since 1984, the doors are opened and visitors are welcomed in to a number of the gardens to raise money for charity.
View more