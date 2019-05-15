Quirky quiz combines Shoreham pub ramble with clues to solve to raise money for Wadars Animal Rescue

Explore Shoreham by solving a mixture of easy, cryptic and photographic clues on a pub ramble, raising money for Wadars Animal Rescue to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Sue and Martin Holland have organised the Pumble as a quirky quiz over three to four miles, broken up into five stages, with each stage taking people to a different pub.

Scenic view across the River Adur, looking towards Shoreham town centre. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190113-5

They said: “The route is accessible to all and can be shortened, if desired. All of the pubs to be used welcome dogs.

“We recommend that teams are made up of four peope but individuals, pairs and teams up to a maximum of six are welcome. We are also happy to find you a team to join, if you so wish.”

Entry is £5 per person, which will be donated in full to Wadars, and there will be a small prize for the winning team.

The Pumble starts at Shoreham Station on Saturday, June 8, with teams setting off between 10am and 11am.

Numbers are limited and places must be paid for in advance. Telephone 07484786492 to book.