Midhurst Lions Club Santa Sleigh makes a return

The popular Santa Sleigh will be visiting a number of venues during December.

They are:

Friday, December 3 from 4pm - 6pm at Dundee House (The retirement apartments in front of Sainsburys Local) who are kindly providing mulled wine and refreshments.

Father Christmas is heading to Midhurst

Sunday, December 5 from midday to 2pm at Aylings Garden Centre.

Saturday, December 11 from 2pm to 4pm at Dundee House.

Sunday, December 12 from midday to 2pm at Aylings Garden Centre.

Saturday, December 18 from midday to 3pm at The Bricklayers Arms.