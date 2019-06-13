Maritime Volunteer Service set to launch Littlehampton unit

Members of the Maritime Volunteer Service sailed into Littlehampton to meet residents ahead of the launch of a new unit.

The team sailed down from Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne in their national training vessel, East Sussex 1, to spend a few days in Littlehampton.

Littlehampton harbour master Billy Johnson was pleased to welcome the Maritime Volunteer Service. Photo: Colin Bowdery

Littlehampton harbour master Billy Johnson was pleased to welcome them and looks forward to their return in August.

He said: “This is a relatively new development in Littlehampton Harbour. We have been working with the MVS to help establish a Littlehampton unit.

“While visiting, the MVS volunteers had plenty of opportunities to meet harbour office staff, members of the local yacht clubs, the RNLI and several cadet organisations.”

People spent time looking around the former Royal Navy harbour launch vessel and asked lots of questions about its history and the work of the MVS in various units around the country.

Mr Johnson added: “While she was here, there has been progress in discussions about setting up an MVS Littlehampton Unit, which will give local people over the age of 18, with or without sailing experience, opportunities to get on the water and / or share their own knowledge of sailing and engineering to train others in seamanship skills.”

Littlehampton Sea Cadets Unit has kindly offered the use of its TS Sussex premises for MVS meetings, which are planned to be held on Monday evenings.

Email mvseastsussex.hou@gmail.com to find out more or register your interest in joining the new MVS Unit.

When East Sussex 1 visits in August, unit members will support the harbour master in river patrols during the busy holiday period.