Trees decorated by various local people will be on display at St Michael and All Angels Church, in South Street, Lancing, from Friday, December 3, to Sunday, December 5.

Vicar Fr Felix Smith said: “We’re pleased to be hosting our first Christmas tree festival. We’ve got businesses, community groups, charities and schools joining in with what we’re sure will be a popular Christmas event.

“This is an opportunity for the organisations to use their creative flair and at the same time publicise their role in the community. It will be great to see lots of people come along and see how the trees are decorated.”

St Michael and All Angels Church in Lancing. Picture: Gerald Thompson

The festival is open from 10am to 4pm Friday and Saturday, noon to 4pm on Sunday. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

There will be music from Lancing Brass and the Boundstone Carol Singers on Saturday, as well as the St Michael’s Christmas fair from 10am to 1pm.