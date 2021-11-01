Hampers Green Bonfire Night makes a return to Petworth

The Hampers Green bonfire night will be back with a bang at the weekend.

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:21 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:58 pm

Taking place on Saturday, November 6 the Hampers Green Bonfire and fireworks is a free event although donation buckets will be out for those wishing to make a contribution.

It starts early in the evening with a short torchlight parade at 6pm. The bonfire and fireworks are expected to be lit just before 7pm.

There are free sparklers in a supervised area.

Bonfire and fireworks. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art SUS-211031-013530008

For further information please visit the event’s Facebook Page, P&DCA website or email ev[email protected]

