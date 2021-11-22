Christmas Market coming to East Wittering

From 10am to 2pm visitors can enjoy a complimentary glass of mulled wine or spiced apple with a mince pie, whilst perusing a wonderful selection of local festive crafts, gifts, and much more. SUS-211122-140008001

The festive Christmas market will be returning to East Wittering this year.

On Saturday, December 4, all things festive will be available at Downview Hall.

From 10am to 2pm visitors can enjoy a complimentary glass of mulled wine or spiced apple with a mince pie, whilst perusing a wonderful selection of local festive crafts, gifts, and much more.

Father Christmas himself will be at the event where children can have a ‘selfie with Santa’ alongside a free raffle where any participant can win a prize from one of the local stall holders.