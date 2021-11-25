The mile-long festive promenade at the historic Cowdray Park estate in the heart of the South Downs National Park runs until New Year’s Day.

From the car park a 600-metre path of light towards the entrance conducts visitors to the Winter Revels, there is also a Tree of Joy, Let It Snow, Dimensions, oment of Flight and Celebrations

It opens on Wednesday, November 24 until Saturday, January 1.

Tickets are £12 for a child, £20 for an adult or a family ticket is £60.

For more information, visit www.lightuptrails.com

The large-scale light art installations inspired by the theme of 'Joy' that capture the magic of this most wonderful time of the year.

Enjoy the trail with friends and family after dark.

Christmas at Cowdray, light trail and attractions.

The awe-inspiring Tree of Joy features up to 5,000 LED lights pixel mapped to spell out the word 'JOY' on the ground from which 'roots' span outwards and into the tree to illuminate the entire tree.