9 FREE activities to do near Horsham this October half term

1.
Horsham Park, RH12 2DW. Horsham Park is a great place for all the family with its large open space, sensory garden and human nature garden for peaceful walks. There is also a huge play area and skate park. Located next to the park is the Pavillions in the Park which offers a wide range of sports and swimming facilities, as well as a cafe. For more information visit https://www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-pavilions-in-the-park/
2.
Southwater Country Park, Horsham, RH13 9UN. Visit Southwater Country Park this half term for a tranquil open space at the heart of the village. The park offers something for all the family with its Dinosaur Island, watersports centre, cafe, nature walks and The Quarry (a natural convservation area home to birds, butterflies and lizards). Visit https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/southwater-country-park/find-southwater-country-park for more information.
3.
The Mond Memorial at the Storrington and District Museum. The Old School, School Lane, Storrington, RH20 4LL. The museum has a wide range of events on offer throughout October and November but are open three days a week for a day of culture during half term. Visit http://storringtonmuseum.com/ for more information
4.
Located in the Horsham Carfax every Thursday is a food market offering stalls of local and international delicacies. Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1EG