Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do this spring? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Knights and crusaders in Arundel this Easter

Arundel Castle debuts a new adventure for families this Easter.

‘A Call to Arms, Knights and Crusaders’ is at the venue over the Easter bank holiday weekend, starting on Saturday, April 20, and finishing on the Monday.

The grounds will be transformed to show how it would have appeared in 1189 as the Earl of Arundel prepared his men for King Richard the Lionheart’s Third Crusade.

Visitors will be able to meet archers and infantry, from the Raven Tor Living History Group as they prepare their swords, spears and bows for the crusade ahead. Demonstrations of falconry, archery, battle tactics and hand-to-hand combat will also be showcased to all throughout each day.

In the lower lawns of the castle, visitors will be able to try various crafts. The adventurous can take aim at have-a-go archery as well as mini catapults and trebuchets, experiencing the power of medieval artillery.

Visit www.arundelcastle.org.

Colourful characters and silly songs in Treasure Island

LP Creatives bring some swashbuckling fun to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, next week.

Treasure Island is at the venue on Wednesday, April 17 (1pm and 5pm), and Thursday, April 18 (1pm), offering plenty of crazy characters and high-energy songs.

The show is ideal for ages three to eight and tickets cost £15 for adults and £13 for children. Family tickets (two adults and two children) cost £52 and the Premium Club price is £12.

This hilarious family production is from the producers of the Chequer Mead annual pantomime.

Call the box office on 01342 302000.

Two Horrible Histories productions in Worthing

The Terrible Tudors and the Awful Egyptians are heading to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from May 4-5 for two Horrible Histories live shows.

Using actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects, the two astounding productions aim to thrill both adults and their children.

Historical figures and events will come to life on stage in a series of gruesome and amusing tales.

The shows are based on the best-selling children’s books by Terry Deary.

Tickets for each show from £16.50 (joint tickets for both £27.50).

Call the box office on 01903 206206.

Join the bear hunt in this lively stage adaption

Families can see the smash-hit production of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 7-8.

The show is based on the popular picture book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury and is suitable for ages three and up.

Sally Cookson’s fun-filled adaptation is set to Benji Bower’s lively and versatile score.

Performances are at 1.30pm and 4.30pm on May 7 and 10.30am and 1.30pm on May 8.

Tickets cost £12.50 (family of four/groups of ten or more £11.50).

Call 01293 553636.

