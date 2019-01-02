Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, January 4-10

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JANUARY 4

COMEDY

THE MAYDAYS: 7.30pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. As well as performing their five-star show Tonight’s Top Story, The Maydays will be joined by guest improv superstars.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday, January 4 (8pm), and Saturday, January 5 (7pm), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy and a meal. Rhys James, Phil Jerrod, Raymond and Mr Timpkins and MC Stephen Grant.

COMMUNITY

LEWES ARCHAEOLOGICAL GROUP TALK: What the ‘Hobbits’ from Indonesia can tell us about Human Evolution, and why it matters. Dr William Harcourt-Smith will give further insight into his work as a paleoanthropologist. 7.30pm, Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher St entrance). Non-members welcome, £4/£3 entrance, free for 25 years and under. Refreshments included.

TALK: International Suffragettes by Sonya Baksi, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall. Free entry.

WALK: Meet 11am, car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and the Downs Link. No stiles but can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. Sorry no dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

PROFOUNDLY BLUE: Steyning Jazz Club, Steyning Centre , 7.15pm-11pm.

STAGE

SLEEPING BEAUTY: Until Sunday, January 6, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: Burgess Hill Methodist Church London road (entrance off Gloucester road). Come along for a hot drink and a chat, 10.30am-11.30am, all welcome.

HOVE LOCAL MONTHLY MARKET: 1.30pm-4pm, Cornerstone Community Centre, Church Road, Hove. Support this small and diverse market on your doorstep. Items for sale include quality pre-loved and nearly new clothes and accessories, vegan produce, chocolate art, scented candles and more. To book table contact cbotterill23@gmail.com.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: A Circular Walk from Slaugham, 4.2 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet 10am, park in the roads near Slaugham Parish Church.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Storrington Rec. Ground C.P Car Park, RH20 4BG. 3.6 mile HDC walk towards the bottom of the South Downs escarpment, it then returns via the Church and Glebe Meadow. Dogs welcome. 1 hr 45 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

SUSPICIOUSLY ELVIS: 8pm, £19.50, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206, worthingtheatres.co.uk. Suspiciously Elvis returns to celebrate the Birthday of the King.

STAGE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: As told by Jacob Marley (deceased). 7.45pm, £12-15, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

Theatre Royal Historical Tour: 11.30am, £7.50, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650.

TWELFTH NIGHT: From £15, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes, 01273 486391. A Bowler Crab production.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 6

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: 7.30pm, £13, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A gay-friendly, irreverent night of fun and frolics. Headliner Felicity Ward, Jake Howie and MC Zoe Lyons.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Over The Hills to Birling Gap, 11 miles with David F 07860 191198. Meet at the entrance of Old Town Recreation Ground, Eastbourne, 10am.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Wendy Jack, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Walking in the Ouse Valley, 7 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Ardingly Reservoir car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 min Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

WSO Viennese Celebration: 2.45pm, £19, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206, worthingtheatres.co.uk.

GIGS

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

MONDAY, JANUARY 7

COMMUNITY

LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS: Monday 6.30pm and Wednesday 10am, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. An informal class of drawing the human form with Rachel Cowell (Ginger Moo). Focused on learning and experimenting with new materials and gaining more skills for people regardless of ability or previous experience. Bring your own drawing materials. Over 16s only, £12 per session (students £10 per session) or £10 per session if you block book all six.

GIGS

BRIGHTON GROOVE PROJECT: Free, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid Jazz and Funk Fusion.

OPEN MIC: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 8

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Streams and Sandstone, 7 miles with Brian J (07985 201335 on day). Meet in High Hurstwood Village Hall car park, 10.30am.

THE GROUP: 8pm. A pub in Lewes. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on Tuesday evening. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Burgess Hill, Brighton and Horsham. www.thegroup.org.uk.

THE WEALD THEATRE GROUP’S ANNUAL CHARITY PANTOMIME: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. January 8-12, various times, tickets £6-£13, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. This year’s charities are St Peter and St James Hospice and Woodland Meads School for Special Needs.

WALK: Meet 10am at The Green, Broadbridge Heath, junction of Old Guildford Road / Broadbridge Heath Road, RH12 3JY (TQ149317). Lay-by and on-street parking. Mostly level 4.5 mile HDC walk along hard tracks (including the Downs Link) and across fields. 2 stiles. May be wet and muddy. No dogs. 2 hrs, 15 mins. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

SWAN LAKE: 4pm, 8pm, £36, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9

COMMUNITY

GEOLOGY LECTURE: Horsham Geology Field Club Lecture at The Forest School, Horsham, 7pm for 7.30pm. ‘Graham Land, Antarctic Peninsula: a geo/bio travelogue. Speaker Anthony Fogg, Geophysical Director, Arun Geoscience Ltd. Visitors welcome, £2. Details: Gill 01403 250371, Beryl 01403 254549.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: The Women’s Land Army, A Sussex Connection, a talk by Ian Everest, 7.30pm at the upstairs room in the Methodist Church Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. £4 including tea/coffee and biscuits.

STORRINGTON FILM NIGHT: Organised by the Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District. The next film is The Post, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. A story of the unprecedented battle between the Press and the US government, which led to the controversial publication of the Washington Papers. 7.30pm, Sullington Hall, Thakeham Road, RH20 3PP. Tickets £5 from the Card Shop in Storrington. Unsold tickets available on the door. Bar and raffle during the interval. Anyone requiring transport should contact Roger Jamieson 01798 813956. Info: Ken Collins 01903 740745.

The Arts Society lecture: 10.45am, Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. ‘Music and Life of Johann Sebastian Bach’ by Peter Medhurst. Coffee from 9.45am. Non-members welcome for £5.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Hop Oast Park and Ride, Horsham Worthing Road, RH13 0AR. Gentle 2-mile HDC walk across Denne Park/Chesworth into Horsham. Park or take bus 23 or 98 from Horsham to the Park and Ride. Walk can be extended by walking back to the Park and Ride. No dogs. 1 or 1.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184 or Jean 07734 323321.

GIGS

CLARE TEAL AND HER BIG MINI BIG BAND: 7.30pm, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk.

STAGE

MAKING A MURDERER PART 2: 7.30pm, £25, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Join Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, as they discuss coerced and false confessions and interrogation tactics.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT: 8pm (doors open 7.30pm), £10-£12, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Lewes Con Club’s first Comedy Night of 2019. Neil Masters will be the MC for the evening and the show features the stand-up skills of Noel James, Tom Deacon and Danny Garnell.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Thursday to Sunday, January 10-13. Various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stand-ups can include Peter Brush, Naomi Cooper, Rob Kemp, Mandy Knight, Alfie Brown, Eddy Brimson, Tony Wright and Daniel Muggleton. Check komedia.co.uk/brighton.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk Cuckoo Trail Walk,, 3 miles with John 489228. Meet 9.47am for buz 51 at the Medical Centre to Hailsham South Street. Laughton Village and Common Walk, 4.5 miles with Nic 484205. Or, Circumnavigate Seaford, 9 miles with Aled 484723. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Frog and Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

ABIGAIL’S PARTY: January 10-19, 7.45pm (plus 2.30pm matinees on January 17 and 19), £20.25-£41.25, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Popular West End performer Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Mike Leigh’s classic comedy.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Favourite (15) Fri & Mon 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Sat 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 9.00; Sun 11.00, 1.45, 4.30, 7.15; Tue & Thu 6.00, 8.45; Wed 3.00, 6.00; HOH Subtitled: Tue 12.30; Wed 8.45; Silver Screen: Tue 3.15; Thu 12.00, 3.00; Big Scream: Wed 12.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): André Rieu: 2019 New Year’s Concert From Sydney (12A) Sat 7.00. Bumblebee (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.00; Sat 1.40, 4.30; Sun 4.30, 7.30. Mary Poppins Returns (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.40; Sat 12.45, 3.50, 7.30; Sun 12.45, 3.50, 7.00. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15; Sun 2.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Wife (15) Fri 12.00; Sat 5.45; Sun 1.15; Mon 8.30; Tue 3.30; Thu 3.15. The Wild Pear Tree (12A) Fri 2.15; Thu 7.45. Disobedience (15) Fri 5.45; Mon 6.00; Thu 12.45. The House That Jack Built (18) Fri & Tue 8.15. Degas: Passion For Perfection (U) Sat 1.30. They Shall Not Grow Old (15) Sat 3.45; Wed 5.00. Leave No Trace (PG) Sat 8.15; Mon 1.00; Wed 12.15. Three Identical Strangers (12A) Sun 3.45; Thu 4.45. The King Of Thieves (15) Sun & Tue 6.00; Wed 2.30. Polina (12A) Sun 8.30; Mon 3.30; Tue 1.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film January 15.)

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film January 15.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Favourite (15) 2.05; 5.05 (not Wed); 8.05. Bumblebee (PG) 2.10 (not Wed & Thu); 5.10; 8.10 (not Wed). Mary Poppins Returns (U) 2.00 (not Wed); 5.00, 8.00. Colette (15) Wed & Thu 2.10. Eastbourne Film Society: Our Little Sister (PG) Wed 2.00, 5.05, 7.45.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): (Next film January 15.)

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 2.15, 7.45; Sat 2.15; Sun 7.45. Faces Places (Visages Villages) (12A) Mon & Tue 7.45. Widows (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film January 18.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Bumblebee (PG) Fri & Sun-Thu 2.15, 5.15; Sat 10.45, 1.45, 4.45. Mortal Engines (12A) 8.15 (not Mon). André Rieu: 2019 New Year’s Concert From Sydney (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Shoplifters (15) Mon 8.15. Box Office Babies Screening: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Tue 10.30. NT Encore: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Wed 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 11.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 5.15; Tue 1.45, 5.15; Wed 2.00, 5.15. The Favourite (15) Fri 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.30, 5.15, 8.15; Sun & Mon 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 11.30, 2.15, 5.45, 8.30; Wed 2.45, 5.30, 8.00; Thu 2.45, 5.25, 8.15. An Impossible Love (15) Fri & Sun 2.15, 5.15; Sat 2.15, 7.45; Mon 8.00; Tue 5.00, 8.00; Wed 2.30, 8.00; Thu 5.15. RBG (PG) Fri & Sun 8.30; Sat 5.30; Mon 3.00; Tue 8.15; Wed 12.00, 5.45; Thu 3.00, 8.30. The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.30; Relaxed: Sat 11.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.45. The Man Who Knew Too Much (U) Mon 6.00. Dementia Friendly: Mamma Mia! (PG) Tue 2.00. Monty Python And The Holy Grail (15) Wed 8.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): André Rieu: 2019 New Year’s Concert From Sydney (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film January 19.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film January 25.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Favourite (15) Fri-Sun 5.45, 8.20; Mon-Thu 2.10, 5.45, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 11.30, 2.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.10; Sat 11.15, 12.45, 3.30, 5.30, 8.10; Sun 11.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.10; Mon & Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.30, 8.10; Tue 11.15, 2.20, 5.00, 8.10; Thu 2.20, 5.30, 8.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Aquaman (12A) Fri 2.15. 8.00; Sat 2.30; Sun 4.30; Mon & Tue 5.15. Bumblebee (PG) Fri 12.30, 5.30; Sat 12.45, 3.15; Sun 12.30, 2.00. The Grinch (U) Fri & Sun 11.45; Sat 10.45. Colette (15) Members Only Screening: Sun 8.00; Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Exhibition On Screen: Kusama, Infinity (12A) Mon 8.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Sat 10.30. André Rieu: 2019 New Year’s Concert From Sydney (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00; Tue 8.00. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Mon 2.00; Thu 7.15. The King And I: From The London Palladium (12A) Tue 1.30; Wed 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Disability Friendly Screening: Mary Poppins Returns (U) Wed 12.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 11.00, 1.45, 5.00, 8.15; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.45, 5.00, 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Holmes And Watson (12A) Mon 12.00. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Favourite (15) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 12.45, 3.30, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 12.30, 3.10, 6.00, 8.40; Mon 2.00, 5.45, 8.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Sat 10.15. Free Solo (12A) Sat 3.30; Tue 8.15; Thu 6.00. André Rieu: 2019 New Year’s Concert From Sydney (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: The Favourite (15) Mon 11.00.