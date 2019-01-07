Arundel traders stage panto fun!

Arundel’s Nineveh House Players present their panto version of Hansel and Gretyl, to be staged at Climping Village hall for three days on January 10, 11 and 12.

Spokesman James Clevett said: “This coming year’s is being held to raise funds for the Aldingbourne Trust Charity. The Players, in the main, are dealers from the Nineveh House Antiques Centre in Tarrant Street, Arundel and their many supporters. This is their eighth pantomime they are to present. All money having been raised by ticket sales and raffles is going to various local charities. All expenses such as hiring of hall are met by the landlord of Nineveh House and other supporters. The previous pantomimes have raised over £20,000 for good causes.

“Like the previous other shows, this has again been written produced and directed by Trevor Wyatt, manager of the centre. This is his own version of Hansel and Gretyl and features them when grown-up, having been abandoned when twin babies. It features many songs. Tickets are now available through Nineveh House.”

