Join Mid Sussex Brass Band and Mid Sussex Choir for a trip around the world

Two long-running musical groups from Mid Sussex are set to play a joint concert at St Paul’s Catholic College, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, April 8 (7.30pm).

Mid Sussex Brass Band and Mid Sussex Choir will perform ‘Around the World in 80 Minutes’, which will feature several joint pieces, as well as individual performances.

Mid Sussex Brass Band in rehearsals

The musicians are joining forces to take their audience on a journey around the globe, visiting (among other places) the South Pacific through Jacob De Hann’s Pacific Dreams, and New Zealand with the Māori lullaby Hine e Hine. Then, they will return home with Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No.1.

A Mid Sussex Brass Band spokesperson said: “Mid Sussex Brass Band performs a range of music to suit all tastes across Sussex and further afield at concerts, community events and private functions.

“The band welcomes new players to join rehearsals, which take place each Thursday at Manor Field Primary School in Burgess Hill. It also has a thriving youth band, which gives local young people a low cost opportunity to try their hand at learning a musical instrument. Youth Band rehearsals start at 7pm, followed by the Senior band at 8pm.

“Mid Sussex Choir gives local people a chance to take part in amateur choral singing within a friendly group.

“Led by Andrew Sutton, who fosters a happy atmosphere where singing thrives, the choir rehearses at 7.45pm on Wednesday evenings at the Haywards Heath Methodist Church in Perrymount Road. New members are welcomed with summer ‘taster sessions’ in June offering the perfect opportunity to try out singing with the choir.”

Andrew Sutton said: “We are very much looking forward to joining forces with Mid Sussex Brass Band and hope to see a good crowd come along to enjoy a great evening of musical entertainment.”

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the night. They can be pre-ordered by emailing contact@midsussexchoir.org.uk or visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/mid-sussex-choir. Tickets will also be on sale from the Burgess Hill Town Council Helpline (Church Walk) and from choir and band members.

To find out more about Mid Sussex Brass Band visit www.msbb.net or email secretary.msbb@gmail.com. For more information about Mid Sussex Choir visit www.midsussexchoir.org.uk or email contact@midsussexchoir.org.uk.

