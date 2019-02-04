A romantic Valentine’s concert from Ensemble Reza

Classical music lovers can celebrate Valentine’s with Ensemble Reza at their next free lunchtime concert on Tuesday, February 12.

The show starts at 1pm (ending at 1.45pm) at Haywards Heath Methodist Church, with refreshments served from 12.30pm.

The concert features a programme of romantic works for cello performed by international soloists Pavlos Carvalho (cello) and Louisa Lam (piano) with music by Faure, Rachmaninov, Schumann and Piazzolla.

“This concert promises to bring a smile to all those great romantics out there,” said spokeswoman Hannah Carter.

To find out more email Hannah.carter@ensemblereza.com.

World-class jazz and blues at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham. Click here to read more.