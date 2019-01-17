Explore Literary Sussex with Chris Hare at Shoreham Society talk

Rudyard Kipling, Hilaire Belloc and W.H. Hudson are just some of the authors with links to Sussex who will be highlighted in the next Shoreham Society talk.

Chris Hare, a local historian from Worthing, will be guest speaker at the monthly talk tomorrow, at St Peter’s Church hall, West Street, Shoreham, at 7.30pm.

Chris Hare, a local historian from Worthing

He said his talk, Literary Sussex, will ‘certainly include Kipling but also Hilaire Belloc, Richard Jeffries, W.H. Hudson, Sheila K. Smith, Arthur Becket and Tickner Edwardes’.

Adrian Towler, from the Shoreham Society committee, said: “For people who have never heard of some of these, this should be an enlightenment.”

Admission is £3 for non-members and the bar will be open.

Other Shoreham Society talks now confirmed are Your Garden After Dark with Dr Dawn Scott of Brighton University on February 15, Red Sky at Night about weather folklore with Bill Avenell on March 15, and London Oddities and Curiosities with Blue Badge Tourist Guide Sally Botwright on April 12.

Three fire and rescue services - West Sussex, East Sussex and Surrey - join forces for training

Lancing Brownies take on walk for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of much-loved young leader

Littlehampton couple launch crowdfunding campaign after cardiac ward saves their baby’s life