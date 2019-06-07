Emeli Sandé confirms Brighton and Portsmouth dates

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé has confirmed Brighton and Portsmouth dates this autumn.

She announces her UK tour ahead of the release of her much anticipated third album ‘Real Life’ set for worldwide release 13th September 2019 on Virgin/EMI. Kicking off in Liverpool on 16 November, Emeli will perform in cities across the U.K. before concluding on 13 December in Hull. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 14 June at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.

On Decmeber 3 she will play Portsmouth Guildhall; on December 5 she will play Brighton Dome.

Spokesman Mohammad Qazalbash said: “Recorded following an intense personal journey of self-doubt and self-discovery, Real Life marks a brand-new chapter and with it a bold, confident and fearless new sound. It’s an extraordinary album and emblematic of an artist emerging defiant and powerful. Feeling attuned with the disenfranchised state of the world, the vision for Real Life is to give people hope and confidence.

“With all lyrics written by Emeli and working with the likes of Salaam Remi, James Poyser and Troy Miller, who produced every song, the album’s 11 tracks act as warm balm for anyone looking for positivity. With over 340 million video views, 19 million singles sold including 3 number one UK singles and over 6 million albums, Emeli Sandé has dominated the music industry and captured the heart of the Nation. Her debut album Our Version of Events, released in 2012, was the biggest selling album of that year and the second biggest of 2013. The album also broke the chart record for the most consecutive weeks inside the Top 10, breaking the 50-year record previously held by The Beatles. The singer has won numerous accolades including 4 x Brit Awards (Critics Choice, Best Album and Female Solo twice, most recently in 2017 for her second album, Long Live the Angels) and in 2018 was awarded an MBE for services to Music.”

U.K. Tour Dates:

16 November 2019 Liverpool, U.K. Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

17 November 2019 Edinburgh, U.K. The Usher Hall

19 November 2019 Glasgow, U.K. SEC Armadillo

20 November 2019 Manchester, U.K. O2 Apollo Manchester

22 November 2019 Cardiff, U.K. St. David’s Hall

23 November 2019 Bath, U.K. The Forum

25 November 2019 London, U.K. Eventim Apollo

29 November 2019 Ipswich, U.K. Ipswich Regent Theatre

30 November 2019 Leicester, U.K. De Montford Hall

02 December 2019 Birmingham, UK Symphony Hall

06 December 2019 Southend, U.K. Cliffs Pavilion

10 December 2019 Nottingham, U.K. Theatre Royal Concert Hall

12 December 2019 Newcastle, U.K. O2 City Hall

13 December 2019 Hull, U.K. Bonus Arena

Tickets for Emeli Sandé’s 2019 U.K. Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday 14 June 2019 at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.