Day of live music in Worthing town centre for Turning Tides’ annual flag day

An incredible day of live music and dance is promised in Worthing town centre for the annual Summer Busk, raising money for Turning Tides.

The entertainment is part of the charity’s annual flag day, back for its 18th year of awareness and fundraising on Saturday, July 6.

Last year's Summer Busk, where a large crowd gathered to watch Jean Butterworth School of Dancing in Montague Place

This year, the Summer Busk is expanding, with support from town centre venues The Goose, New Amsterdam, St Paul’s, Cellar Arts Club, The Rose and Crown, The Egremont, and Wine and Reason, plus sponsorship from Wellis UK.

Organiser Sophie Moore said: “I’m very excited to see the event grow. Worthing has so many talented musicians and this is a great chance to celebrate this while highlighting the vital work we do and raise the funds needed for us to continue to offer our live-saving services. I look forward to seeing everyone enjoying the day.”

The event brings together the best of the town’s musicians, young performers and volunteers in a wonderful community day featuring more than 30 bands, dancers and singers, all performing for free.

There will be stages in the Montague Quarter and Montague Place from 10am to 4pm and live music at the other venues later on, with donations at the door.

Visit www.turning-tides.org.uk/summerbusk for more information

To volunteer or get involved, email fundraising@turning-tides.org.uk