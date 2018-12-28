People of black, Asian or minority ethnic heritage invited to contribute to new Sussex anthology

Creative writing workshops are being held across Sussex with the aim of producing pieces for an anthology about living in the county from the perspective of people of black, Asian or minority ethnic heritage.

The workshops have been organised with Writing My Legacy, an Arts Council funded project, ahead of its first print and digital publication, Hidden Sussex.

Val Roberts, Rosalind Turner, David Johnson and Peter Bohanon launching the 2018 Shoreham Wordfest festival. Photo by Derek Martin DM1881160a

The anthology will feature writing, stories and poems by people of all ages and backgrounds, with the aim of reinventing Sussex Day, June 16.

Workshops will be run by writer and tutor Farah Edwards Kahn and held in seven locations across Sussex, including Shoreham, in conjunction with Shoreham Wordfest, and Worthing.

Rosalind Turner, Shoreham Wordfest programme director, said: “The workshops are not essential prior to submitting an entry but are intended to support people who might want to write something, and not necessarily to submit to the anthology.

“The workshops are open to all but are particularly targeted for people of black, Asian or minority ethnic heritage.”

The Shoreham workshops will be on Saturday, February 9, and Saturday, March 9, at the Ropetackle Arts Centre.

The Worthing workshop will be on Wednesday, February 13, at Worthing Library from 11am to 1pm.

Tickets cost £10, or £5 concessions. To book, visit writing My Legacy at writingourlegacy.org.uk/whats-on/projects/hidden-sussex-anthology

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, March 17, and the book will be launched on June 16.

