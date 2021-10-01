Worthing Choral Society returns to the live stage

Sam Barton Associate Conductor

In a free charity concert in support of the NHS, the main work will be the ever-popular Requiem by Faure.

Conductor Aedan Kerney said: “In the words of the choir we say ‘Thank you and remember.’

“The entire community is grateful to the NHS for their immense work and care during the pandemic and the choir will be singing to raise funds for the local charity Love Your Hospital for use in our local hospitals to provide what they believe will best support any NHS staff who themselves may need additional support or help.”

Aedan and associate conductor Sam Barton have been working throughout the pandemic to connect with singers at home, rehearse virtually through zoom, learn new music, make a composite Easter video and to record and film a locally-inspired original composition.

Sam will conduct Faure’s Requiem: “The Faure Requiem does away with the traditional full Dies Irae or Day of Wrath section of the Requiem Mass, reducing it to a short section.

“In Faure’s own words it is dominated from beginning to end by a very human feeling of faith in eternal rest.

“The hour-long concert will begin with three short songs of hope and comfort. There is a lovely part-song by Clara Schumann and the concert concludes with the wonderful Haydn chorus ‘The heavens are telling the glory of God’ from The Creation.

“The accompanist is local well-known musician Marcus Martin.”

Aedan added: “This has been a devastating time for choirs around the world.

“But we are just so grateful to be able to rehearse and perform in person once again.

“We are learning to work in new and safer ways but at the centre of all that we do is our love of singing together and sharing that love with our community.

“It has also been wonderful to welcome a number of new singers to the choir.”

The performance is at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 2 at St George’s Church, St George’s Road, Worthing BN11 2DS.