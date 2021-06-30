Walberton Gardeners Club offer debut event
The newly formed Walberton Gardeners Club are all looking forward to holding their first event.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:08 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:11 pm
Spokesman Jill Brown said: “Everyone has been working very hard in their gardens during the lockdown and are keen to show what they have been growing and making. There are lots of classes including Handicrafts, floral art, cookery, fruit and vegetables, pot plants and cut flowers. Children also have their own section, which includes a Bake-Off showstopper class. There will also be a fun dog show. For more information our website is walberton-gardeners-club.com.”
Walberton Gardeners Club Summer Show & Fun Dog Show will be on Saturday, July 3 at 2pm. Dog show registration from 1.30pm. The venue is Walberton Village Hall.