Van Morrison announces Brighton dates

Spokeswoman Joanna Burns said: “To date, Van Morrison has released 42 albums– his current ‘Latest Record Project Vol 1’ delves into his ongoing love of blues, R&B jazz and soul - to critical acclaim.

“Throughout Morrison’s illustrious career, he has under his belt a vast accolade of awards: a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, Six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres attested to the international reach of Van’s musical art.”