Two-day music festival for Worthing

Hammerdown 2022

The two-day music festival featuring 20 bands will take place on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.

“We are delighted to have been selected to host this year’s rock and metal festival” said Howie Kirk, music and events director at The Venue. “It promises to be a fantastic weekend and the newly refurbished venue is certainly geared up for this type of event.

“The stage is huge and the layout of the rigging enables us to create a festival style set-up whereby a third of the stage can be draped off for preparation whilst a band is playing, which allows for a fast changeover between bands, so it makes us the ideal choice. The Venue is a 500 capacity live music venue, recently compared with Concorde 2 and occupies the former St Paul’s Arts Centre.”

Harry White, managing director of Hammerdown Festivals, added: “We are delighted to be bringing Hammerdown to Worthing. It has such a rich filled music scene filled with hard-working, determined individuals and a hugely loyal fan base.”

Howie, a former touring and live event lighting designer who has spent many years working with some of the biggest names in the music business including Genesis, Rod Stewart and David Bowie, said: “We have left no stone unturned when it comes to the technical facilities on offer at The Venue for something like Hammerdown. Everything in The Venue is well thought out with all the latest technology and we offer all our visiting artists, crews and promoters the warmest welcome and hospitality, and hopefully that shines though with their performance and the enjoyment experience for all those coming to see our shows.”

Harry White added: “The rock scene especially thrives in Worthing, and when we stumbled upon The Venue it immediately became clear that this would be the place where we could host the event. The building is stunning after the revamp and Howie and his team have such an amazing understanding of what is needed.

“The line-up confirmed so far includes Southbank Crows, Esoterica, Thectyisours, Bleed Again, The Five Hundred, Seething Akira and many more. Early bird tickets are now on sale!”