Tears for Fears confirm date at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Tears for Fears - pic by AEG Presents

Special guest Alison Moyet will be joining the band for the show, which is part of the UK leg of The Tipping Point World Tour.

Fans who sign up to the Sussex Cricket mailing list before 11.59pm on Wednesday, November 17 (https://sussexcricket.co.uk/newsletter) will be sent a link for pre-sale access to tickets for The 1st Central County Ground show from 9am on Thursday, November 18 2021.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 19th 2021.

Hospitality packages for the show will be available soon. To register your interest, email [email protected]

Speaking about going back out on the road, Curt Smith said: “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”

Roland Orzabal shared “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”