Shoreham pianist joins Tubular Bells 50th anniversary concert

Dominic Ferris

The spectacle marks the 50th anniversary of Tubular Bells, the debut studio album by English multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter Mike Oldfield.

Oldfield, who was just 17 years old when he started composing the music, recorded and played almost all of the instruments on the album.

Conceived in 1971 and finally released in 1973, it gained worldwide acclaim when the opening theme was used for the soundtrack of the horror film The Exorcist.

Tubular Bells is a progressive journey through classical, jazz, folk, prog rock and electronica.

Ten performers from Circa Contemporary Circus will also present Oldfield’s work in its physical form, their acrobatics intricately woven together to reflect the music.

The performance is directed by Yaron Lifschitz. The musical director Robin Smith has collaborated with Mike Oldfield over three decades including memorable performances of Tubular Bells at Edinburgh Castle in 1992 and at the London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony. Mike Oldfield is not performing at this event.

Dominic Ferris said: “I am delighted to have been asked to take part in this anniversary production of Tubular Bells.

“Many people will be familiar with the famous opening piano sequence, but having explored the work further in preparation for the event, I’ve discovered parts of the score I never knew existed.

“These performances will be made extra special by the visual interpretation of Circa Contemporary Circus.

“I’m also looking forward to being on stage again with the very talented Robin Smith, who will be conducting the performance.

“Robin and I have worked together on the Elvis Presley: Live On Screen tours since 2015 and so this is a lovely opportunity to reunite on a new production, giving audiences the chance to experience live music after what has been a very testing time for our industry.”

Dominic attended St Christopher’s School in Hove and then Hurstpierpoint College before studying at the Royal College of Music.