New Sussex Singers offer Lewes concert

New Sussex Singers

Their Christmas concert follows on December 5.

The chamber choir, a group of around 24 voices, will perform a programme with an American theme including music by 20th century composers Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber and Stephen Sondheim.

Musical director Sebastian Charlesworth said: “It’s wonderful to be back. Choirs and musicians have been hit hard by the pandemic and we hope people will support us and enjoy this inspiring selection of music.

“The Discovering America concert takes place this Saturday (November 13), 4pm, at Trinity, St John sub Castro, Abinger Place, Lewes. Tickets £12 on the door or £10 in advance.

“Covid rules prevented the group meeting for much of 2020 but this year they found a venue where they could sing safely – a byre on a farm near West Hoathly.

“In spite of sharing the byre with horses and the occasional pheasant the choir began rehearsals again, keeping two metres apart.”

“It was certainly a challenge” said Sebastian. “The acoustic was very different from what we’re used to, but it meant we could come back together as a group and enjoy singing.”

The choir, which is available to hire for weddings and events, lost most of its income during the pandemic and is now looking for new ways of covering costs. Finding a sponsor, greater involvement in community events and the founding of a youth choir are all being discussed.

New singers are also being sought to audition. The choir rehearses on Thursday evenings alternately in Lewes and Haywards Heath.

The Christmas concert Sing Noel will be on Sunday December 5, 4pm at St Michael’s Church, Lewes.