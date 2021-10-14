Horsham Music Circle welcomes Steve Dummer and Pavlos Carvalho

Pavlos Carvalho

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The Music Circle’s 80th anniversary season was launched in September with superb performances from both the Sharpenhurst Quartet and the Fontanella Recorder Consort, a wonderful beginning to this celebratory year.

“The season continues with two one-hour concerts at 4.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, October 16 at Causeway Barn, Horsham performed by Steve Dummer – clarinet, Pavlos Carvalho – cello, and Warren Mailley-Smith – piano.

“These three well-known local professional musicians have excited audiences with their performances both as soloists and as an ensemble. Steve is conductor of Horsham Symphony Orchestra in addition to his career as clarinettist and educator. He gives regular concerts throughout the UK and for radio and television.

“Pavlos has performed as a solo and chamber musician in major venues, recorded for the BBC and is currently the director of the Pro Corda cello courses. The programme features clarinet trios by Beethoven Op11, Nino Rota and Brahms Op114 which combine vivacious, sparkling catchy tunes, rich quirky harmonies and humour with lyrical invention, melancholic moods and nostalgia!”