Haywards Heath Town Day & Music Festival promises a fantastic day out

Haywards Heath Town Day & Music Festival

Cllr Matt Jeffers, of Haywards Heath Town Council, said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming you to this event where there is literally something for all the family!

“There’s all the fun of the fun fair, the Punch and Judy show, the music bus, stalls galore and a whole host of vehicles including the Ardingly Solar car, the Barratt Homes Digger Show, Mid Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire & Rescue vehicles, plus an RAF plane for you to see up close!

“The entertainment programme is amazing, with TITAN the Robot performing three times throughout the day.

“There is also the dazzling Poi Passion Fire Show, magic from Marco the Magician, Spanish and Zumba dancing and the Great British Bark off dog show! Local singer Paul Stanworth will kick off proceedings to get the festival mood going and you can then join in with a whole host of activities including ball skills with our Haywards Heath Town Football Club, have a try mixing on the decks with DJ Greg, learn some cool circus skills or try out the climbing wall.

“There’s plenty of food and drink on offer throughout the day too. Why not try ChickWrap’s freshly made Indian wraps with fresh salad and homemade sauces, authentic Thai street food from Jasmine Thai or the hog roast? There are burgers, crepes and ice creams on offer and fresh coffee from The Bean Machine.

“Then you can sit back and relax, bring a blanket or hire a deckchair, or dust off you dancing shoes, and enjoy the festival vibes created by our awesome music line up of ReVamp, ChoirandKo and 10 piece soul, rhythm & blues band, The Fabulous Soul Kats.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, September 11 for an amazing fun day out!”

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “It is wonderful to be back at Haywards Heath Town Day this year, and we are looking forward to seeing the community come back together following lockdown restrictions. We’re pleased to be able to offer our support for this significant community event as we build our new homes at Wychwood Park and are particularly looking forward to sending along our digger on the day for a live demonstration.”

The event will be held in line with any Covid 19 restrictions in place at the time of the event.