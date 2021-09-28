Chichester residents invited to Priory Park party to thank key workers

Richard Plowman said all Chichester residents are invited to the 'thank-you party', called Over the Rainbow, in Priory Park on Thursday (September 30) from 5 to 8pm.

During his mayoral term of office, councillor Plowman promised to throw a party for the whole of the Chichester Community to say thank you to the NHS, once the virus was manageable and most people have had their jabs.

He particularly wanted to celebrate the achievements of St Richard’s Hospital staff but also 'all the frontline workers'.

Richard Plowman with Dawn Gracie

Mr Plowman, who will be leading the parade as town crier, said 'well over' 1,000 people are expected to attend.

He added: "The people of Chichester stepped up during the pandemic and as a result Chichester had some of the lowest infection rates in the country and served by one of the finest hospitals, St Richard’s.

"I promised a party once we were through the worst of the pandemic.

"The main parade will be a fantastic colourful affair lead by a samba band, followed by Chichester Pride, the Covid 19 award winners, and large contingency of NHS and front line workers followed by many colourful local groups."

There will be colourful parades, the building of a rainbow by local children, entertainment led by Dawn Gracie of Dawn's Vintage Do as well as music from the Chichester City Band and the

Chichester Big Band.

Special Covid awards will be presented by the Mayor of Chichester, John Hughes, to 30 nominated people.

UK Harvest and Nature’s Way foods will provide the food and there will be a grand finale of torchlight procession lead by Cadet Band TS Sturdy around the walls of the park with the central focus of the Guildhall lit up in Rainbow colours.

Councillor Plowman said the idea is 'for everyone to enjoy themselves and celebrate', adding: "It has been a tough and difficult time for everyone.