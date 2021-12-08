Cantatrice Voices and Horsham Symphony Orchestra offer hospice concert
Cantatrice Voices and Horsham Symphony Orchestra join forces with their conductors, Zoe Peate and Steve Dummer, to present a charity Christmas concert in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice this Sunday, December 12 at 3pm at The Drill Hall, Horsham.
Featuring festive favourites including It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Tomorrow shall be my dancing day, Winter (from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons), Have yourself a merry little Christmas, Polar Express, Skater’s Waltz, Sleigh Ride/Jingle Bells (medley), We need a little Christmas and a selection of arrangements of Christmas carols, the afternoon of Christmas Crackers” will guarantee everyone some Christmas cheer, promises spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark.
The concert starts at 3pm. Tickets, priced at £20 and £5 for under 18s, are available in advance online from Ticketsource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/horsham/the-drill-hall/horsham-symphony-orchestra-and-cantatrice-voices-present-christmas-crackers/e-zrebbb