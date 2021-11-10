Ardingly Choral Society offer Remembrance concert

Ardingly Choral Society

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “Last year was the first time the concert could not be held so this year’s event will be an especially important one.

“One reason for this is that those who work for the NHS and care home staff will be thanked in a specially adapted work by conductor Robert Hammersley, Take them Earth for Cherishing, in which those who have not survived the pandemic will be remembered.

“The concert will then proceed without an interval as this year there will be no orchestra or children’s choir.

“The next work will be a beautiful setting of Verdi’s Vergine degli Angeli from the end of the second act of La Forza del Destino.

“The solo soprano will be Amanda Buckland, who is very well known to local audiences, and she is accompanied in this piece firstly by the male-voice chorus and then repeated with the full choir.

“This work and the next, Haydn’s dramatic Insanae et Vanae Curae, will be conducted by Richard Jenkinson, the organist of Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, who has had a fine career as a conductor of a number of choral societies.”

Melvyn added: “There follows Fauré’s beautiful Cantique de Jean Racine, which makes a strong contrast with the final work, Vivaldi’s exuberant Gloria, in which soloist Amanda Buckland will be joined by Kathryn James.

“The organist is David Moore, a former pupil of Robert Hammersley at Ardingly College.”

This is a free concert with spaced seating.