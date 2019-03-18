Aqua-natal yoga class to help pregnant women exercise comes to Horsham

A new aqua-natal yoga class to help pregnant women prepare for the arrival of their baby is being held at a Horsham sports centre.

The session, which sees simple and classic yoga poses adapted to the water, takes place at Bluecoat Sports Health and Fitness Club in Christ’s Hospital on Fridays from 7.30pm until 8.15pm.

Suitable for both swimmers and non-swimmers, the class can also help women suffering from pelvic pain, backache and SPD as well as offering the chance to meet other mums-to-be in a safe and supportive environment.

Katy Offer, a aqua yoga instructor and Birthlight tutor who will be running the classs, said: “I am delighted to bring aqua yoga for pregnancy to Bluecoats Sports Centre.

“The classes are informative, fun and friendly and aim to create a supportive and informative approach to exercise during pregnancy.

“It offers a safe and gentle way of toning the abdominal and pelvic muscles, as well as poses which aim to help alleviate some of the more common ailments during pregnancy.

“We would be delighted to see you for our Friday evening sessions.”

Aqua-natal yoga can help women stretch as their babies grow, without straining, to avoid impact and overheating and to access deep relaxation.

Being in the water whilst pregnant offers a sense of calmness and relaxation and facilitates positive emotions in pregnancy.

The water supports the mother’s body and her growing baby, enabling stretching and exercise in ways that cannot be achieved out of the water.

One mum, who is currently attending the class, said: “It has been great to find an affordable antenatal class. The class has helped me to relax, improve my breathing and more importantly for me, get a good night’s sleep!

“My blood pressure has also improved since attending and I would really recommend this friendly and welcoming class.”

Other benefits of aqua-natal yoga classes include helping to stretch and strengthen the spinal and abdominal muscles, expanding breathing capacity and improving sleep, deep relaxation to help release worries or fears, opening the pelvis and preparing for labour and birth, enjoying a gravity-free environment and connecting with your growing baby.

Some studies also suggest that once baby arrives, they will find the familiar sounds of the pool relaxing when you take them swimming.

It is recommended that expectanct mothers should consult with their GP or midwife before starting an exercise program.

Booking is highly recommended as places are limited. The class is free for members and for non-members it is £5.60.

For more information or to book on, please call reception on 01403 247572.

