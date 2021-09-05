Worthing Raiders start season with win over Guernsey - picture special

It was a day to savour for the club and their fans as they played league rugby for the first time in 18 months, after last season was wiped out by the pandemic. The result helped - Raiders ran in some great tries for a 33-22 victory. Next Saturday is another big day for the club as it stages its centenary celebrations, albeit a year late. Here, on this page and the ones linked, are some pictures from the Guernsey game, taken by Stephen Goodger.