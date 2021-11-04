Bognor look to bounce back after Gosport and Fareham setback

Action from Bognor's 42-19 loss to Gosport and Fareham in the Hampshire premier / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

The Gosport pack were dominaant and earned penalties at the set piece and breakdown.

The Bognor backs gained great ground when attacking wide - which was evident in tries from Connor Herrington, Jamie Foote and Mark Ubsdell.

Scrum half Sam Newcombe was named man of the match after orchestrating the successful attacking and setting the tempo of the game.

The defeat, a week after Havant twos won 15-7 at the ground, left Bognor fourth in the table. They’re still handily placed after a bright start to the season and they can take heart from the fact it’s the top two who have beaten them.