Bognor look to bounce back after Gosport and Fareham setback
Bognor slipped to a second successive home defeat at Hampshire Avenue on Saturday when Gosport and Fareham proved too strong for them and won 42-19.
The Gosport pack were dominaant and earned penalties at the set piece and breakdown.
The Bognor backs gained great ground when attacking wide - which was evident in tries from Connor Herrington, Jamie Foote and Mark Ubsdell.
Scrum half Sam Newcombe was named man of the match after orchestrating the successful attacking and setting the tempo of the game.
The defeat, a week after Havant twos won 15-7 at the ground, left Bognor fourth in the table. They’re still handily placed after a bright start to the season and they can take heart from the fact it’s the top two who have beaten them.
They look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they travel to New Milton and District, who are a place and a point behind them in the standings.