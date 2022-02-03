Worthing Thunder can't rise to occasion as Solent Kestrels swoop for spoils

Hafeez Abdul could not rescue Worthing Thunder from defeat to Solent Kestrels / Picture: Kyle Hemsley

An understrength home side proved no match for their illustrious visitors, who won 104-59 – Thunder’s biggest defeat for a long time.

The first quarter started at hectic pace and the lead changed eight times in the first ten minutes. Thunder took a 21-19 lead into the first break as Jarred Dixon fired a super trey.

In the second period Solent made all the moves.

Thunder were struggling to keep with them and as the second quarter came to the end Solent led 57-33.

Thunder never looked like a team who had won all ten home fixtures as a superior Solent piled on the pressure in the second half.

The lead grew to 49-83 after the third quarter.

The final stanza saw Solent ruthlessly pile on more agony to Thunder as another 21 points hit the net.

Thunder in reply only managed ten.

When the final buzzer sounded Solent celebrated as if the title was already theirs but there is still a long way to g0.

This game came at the wrong time for Thunder - missing Tom Ward, Jack Sunderland and the transferred Lucien Christofis the problems stacked up during the week as Howard Crawford and Hafeez Abdul were short of full fitness.

Thunder tried hard and with Abdul and Dixon outstanding in first quarter.

They were not aided by some inconsistent refereeing.

Thunder’s crowd were magnificent as they tried to raise them – and at the end the queues for autographs were still as long as ever.

Thunder are next at home on Saturday, February 19 when Hemel Storm are the visitors. They visit Derby Trailblazers this Sunday and London Lions on Saturday 12.

D&D BASKETBALL

D&D men’s White team continued their unbeaten run with a 90-70 win against SE Tigers 90-70.

Two games against Sussex Bears led to two defeats. The U11s played a strong game but lost 54-24.

The U16 black team came back from a 20-point deficit but went down 74-64.