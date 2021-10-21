Worthing Seafront 10k: Course record smashed

The first three men home...

Armstrong, of Burgess Hill Runners, won in 38:49, ahead of Lucy Lavender (Brighton & Hove) 39:13 and Laura Garner (Littlehampton).

The men’s race was won by Nick Leahy of Bognor in 35:43. He beat Gatsby Fitzgerald (Goring, 35:52) and Lee Jestico (Horsham Joggers, 36:04).

The team award went to Horsham Joggers while top veteran was Terry Avey of Phoenix

- and the first three women to finish

There were 176 finishers in an event first staged in 2012.

Next year’s Seafront 10k will take place on Sunday, October 16.

Meanwhile the MCC Promotions 10k series switches to Lancing this Sunday, with the inaugural event in the town.

Entries will be accepted on the day and runners can register next to The Perch, Brighton Road, BN15 8RA, between 10am and 10.45am for 11am start.

The cost of £15 includes a medal.

The run starts and finishes at The Perch, and runners will run towards Worthing, about 1.6k past the pier and turning around near to Grand Avenue.

There’s plenty of parking – £1.50 all day – and a bag drop will be situated next to registration/start/finish with the toilets directly opposite.