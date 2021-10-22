Williamsons wilt as Horsham go goal-crazy

Georgina Humphreys of Horsham in action / Picture: Nick Evans

Both teams came into the game on level pegging - three points apiece – but Horsham’s men called all the shots against their visitors from Rochester.

Attacking at speed to win 9-0, Horsham elevated themselves to a highly creditable fifth after double promotion into the South East Men’s Premier Division, delighting player coach Andy Blood.

Sam Gill opened the scoring from in front of goal on seven minutes, and, with less than a quarter of the match gone, Horsham were 3-0 up, thanks to goals from Sam Bugler and Sam Bracken.

Harry Mathias / Picture: Nick Evans

OWs fought their corner but Tom Sturridge in the Horsham goal pulled off a string of fine saves, maintaining Horsham’s three-goal cushion at the break.

Resuming, the first ten minutes were fairly even – until Christ’s Hospital schoolboy Alex Manuel showed composure beyond his years when one on one with the keeper, putting the game beyond doubt with a confident, classy finish.

OWs tried to rally, but the Horsham defence were solid and the midfield of Campbell, Blakesley, Gill and Wells created all sorts of problems with fast counter attacks, slick passing and tremendous ball speed.

From one attack Ollie Spears found himself up against the keeper and netted calmly

Richard Blakesley then scored a virtuoso goal, picking the ball in mid-air on his reverse stick, and with the OW’s defence in disarray, Gill and Bracken both doubled up, and finally Harry Wells scored from short range

Man of the match was Horsham keeper Sturridge, Blood saying: “I’ve been coaching the side for three years now and this is only my second clean sheet - when you score nine goals the forwards naturally look like the story, but the defence, and Tom in particular, were exceptional”.

In a good weekend for Horsham hockey, the ladies won again, beating visiting Chelmsford 3-1 to go third in the Vitality Women’s Conference East section of the England Hockey League.