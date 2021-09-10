The tips for every race as Lingfield Park stages seven-race twilight meeting

The action gets underway at 3.05pm and concludes at 6.25pm with the weather likely to be cloudy throughout the meeting.

Gates open at 1.05pm and after racing Rick Astley, who has sold over 40 million records worldwide, will be performing live. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. If you are heading to the races this weekend, check out OLBG for more tips.

3.05pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m 4f)

The Hugo Palmer-trained Colonial Love enters handicap company following three creditable runs in defeat and she is interesting off a mark of 66. However, Livia The Empress is taken to record a third career success. The three-year-old was fourth at Newcastle last time out, but struggled to land a blow on that occasion. The return to Lingfield, where she finished third back in July, is a plus and she should go close in this event.

Selection: Livia The Empress

3.40pm Conditions Stakes (1m 4f)

Four runners go to post, but this is all about Fancy Man for Richard Hannon. The three-year-old has finished second in two Group Three contests this term and now takes a marked drop in class. This race is all about getting his head in front to boost confidence and he should take plenty of beating.

Selection: Fancy Man

4.10pm Handicap (1m 5f)

Bobby Kennedy has been a model of consistency this term and backed up success at Bath with a good second at Salisbury on his latest start. Given a break since, he is of interest but may struggle to live with Wadacre Gogo. He scored at Chelmsford in good style, before backing that up four days later with victory at Wolverhampton. He is capable of further improvement and can defy a new career high mark.

Selection: Wadacre Gogo

4.45pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes

Nikhi is interesting following a good third on her latest start. However, clear preference is for Yorkindness. Trained by Mark Johnston, the daughter of Nathaniel has finished third on her last two starts and the form of her latest effort at Kempton has been franked by the second Natasha going on to score twice since. She should strip fitter for that inexperience and is taken to shed the maiden tag at the third time of asking.

Selection: Yorkindness

5.20pm Handicap (1m)

Brains in interesting judged on his good fourth at Lingfield in August and is one to note along with Maysong who has filled the runner-up position on his last two starts. However, Sepia Belle is a fascinating runner. The four-year-old has been off the track for 336 days, but scored at Lingfield last term and could be well-handicapped off a mark of 68 in this event.

Selection: Sepia Belle

5.50pm Handicap (7f)

Mobarhin is a fascinating runner for Shadwell Stud having finished fifth at Nottingham last month. However, preference is for Vitalline. The three-year-old has progressed with every start, winning two of his last three runs and impressed at Kempton last time out. He is capable of further improvement and can win again.

Selection: Vitalline

6.25pm Fillies’ Handicap (6f)

An interesting contest to finish with Tomouh representing team Godolphin. Related to a stack of winners, the son of Dubawi scored in good style at Lingfield over six furlongs in June and looks sure to relish the return to this trip having finished fourth over seven furlongs at Chelmsford. He is taken to land the finale at the expense of Shining Success who quickened clear to score in good style at Kempton last time out, but Tomouh shades the verdict in the finale.