Super Sunday for young Bosham sailors - picture gallery

This new fast sprint fleet series has gone from strength to strength this summer demonstrating not only the huge demand there is for sailing this summer but also the enthusiasm for this style of racing. The hugely experienced and efficient family Race Team of Richard, Mandy and Sam Stirrup run three back-to-back fast sprint races for each of the four fleets sailing.

Incredibly, they managed to get an impressive 12 races done from their committee boat in the 90-minute high water window in the sheltered pool of Cutmill. Optimist sailor Oliver, aged 12, said: “I missed my friend’s skateboarding party so I could do today’s Super Sunday – it’s so much fun!”

Typically, 30-40 youngsters aged eight to 16 take part and this was no exception even with the possibility of heavy downpours forecast. The club also had the honour of Chris Preston, RYA chairman and the Bosham Sailing Club commodore, watching the action. Paddy Mirams, commodore, said: “The Super Sundays create a fantastic vibe generally around the club, but especially with the mini awards that are handed out after the brilliant race briefing by Mandy Stirrup, assistant race oficer, the buzz in the dinghy park, the smiles on all the sailors as they crossed the finish line and the high speed starts. A very Super Sunday indeed.”

