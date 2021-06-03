Race is on! Chichester Half set for long-awaited return

The start of the 2019 Chi Half / Picture: Derek Martin

Last year’s event was lost to the pandemic but with the easing of restrictions, plans for the 2021 race – on Sunday, October 3 –are forging ahead.

The event is now solely the responsibility of Everyone Active, operator of local leisure facilities. But leading members of the previous management team, Ben Polhill, Amy Chamberlain and Graham Jessop, are still the key organisers. The challenging and beautiful ‘multi-terrain’ half marathon has a good mix of road, paths, cycle tracks and cross country and takes in the major city centre landmarks as well as spectacular rural scenery in the Lavant and Goodwood countryside.

The race, revived in 2012, has built up great appeal and demand is expected to be massive as so many have been denied the opportunity to compete in races for over 12 months.

In 2019 there were 1,000 entries but organisers are aware Covid regulations may cap the number.

The event is suitable for people of all abilities (over 17). The race is set to start at 9am outside the race village at Chichester College. Jessop said: “We know hundreds of runners return again and again to take on the Chichester Half Marathon, and a very hardy group have raced each and every year. We want to encourage anyone who has raced before to sign up again. If you have run every year since 2012 and you want to take part again get in touch with the organising team (at www.everyoneactive.com/news/chichester-half-marathon) and let us know you are in for 2021.”

The Chichester ten-miler and the three-person relay will again be run at the same time.

Stuart Mills of Everyone Active said: “We are delighted to once again be delivering the Chichester Half Marathon. Now in its ninth year but after an absence of 12 months I’m optimistic the event will prove as popular as previously. Not only does this event present a unique challenge to all competitors, it allows us to reach out to the community and advise on the considerable benefits that arise from our services and facilities.”