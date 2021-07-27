Paddy Power tipster reveals his Glorious Goodwood fancies

Pat Dobbs riding Beat Le Bon (L) to win the Unibet Golden Mile Handicap at Goodwood in 2019 / Picture: Getty

Goodwood Cup

Stradivarius goes in search of his 5th Goodwood Cup but never has he been as vulnerable going into the race as he will be here. He may be a 4/5 favourite but I think we will be looking to oppose him at that sort of price, with Sir Ron Priestley one that may be capable of filling the boots of stablemate Subjectivist who misses the race due to an injury setback.

Nassau Stakes

The Nassau is another Group One and Audarya has strong claims. She has rock solid Group One form last season also and justifiably heads the market and should take plenty of beating.

Golden Mile

In the Golden Mile, I have had 2019 winner Beat Le Bon in mind for this since the entries came out, as he gets to run off a mark of 104, which is the same mark he won off in 2019. He ran a massive race in the Royal hunt Cup at Ascot but the steady pace he encountered subsequently at Newmarket wouldn’t have played to his strengths whatsoever. Providing he gets his favoured fast ground, he looks sure to run a big race at a rewarding price.

Stewards' Cup