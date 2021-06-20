Golf: Mannings Heath seniors celebrate treble

Meriel Jolley

Heath got off to an inauspicious start as their opening pair and two lowest handicaps, Andy Simmons and Mike Peacock, went down 5&4. But a 5&3 win for Roger Bridge and Andy Hoskins brought them level and although both the other matches were close John Gleaves and Mike Mullen, 2&1, and Roland Azor and Richard Rossiter, two up, secured their passage to the next round and a home fixture with Holtye.

Other Heath seniors were engaged in the Roy Sendall Cup with competitors playing matchplay against the course but over the full 18 holes.

Jason Porter, off ten, played the back nine in two over par to finish five up with Harvey Jones and Roy Boud both four up in the other places.

Saturday’s Stableford saw 27-handicap Matthew Bailey card five pars for an excellent 43 points with Neil Belcher, 38, and John Procter, 37, his nearest challengers.

On Sunday Alex Miller, off 21, took the prize money from George Hole on countback after both signed for 40 with Gerard Weide a point behind.

Meriel Jolley claimed the ladies’ David Burrioughs Salver with 34 points while Gerry Wyatt’s superior back nine held off Mary Grange and Margaret Edwards after all three posted 32.

And in the nine-hole roll-up on Kingfisher Neil Belcher led the way with 18, two points clear of Carole Livesey.