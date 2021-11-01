The Series is a collaborative effort, with Itchenor, Bosham and Hayling Island Sailing clubs alternating as hosts, and offers young Feva sailors from all Chichester Harbour sailing clubs the opportunity to compete in two-day, meet-on-the-water racing events during the winter months.

The wind was brisk, the racing was wet, competitive, safe and fun for both the cadet sailors and the parent helpers manning the safety patrol boats. The teamwork and skill demonstrated by both sailors and the organising clubs was inspiring.

The two-day racing event was comprehensively won by Mark Jenkins-Jauma (helm) and Alex Sydenham (crew) from Hayling Island Sailing Club. The next races of the series are in December. See pictures from the event on this page and the ones linked, taken by Chris Hatton.

