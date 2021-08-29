Double Or Bubble can burst rivals' hopes in Goodwood Supreme Stakes

Goodwood's big weekend of racing has been very well-attended / Picture: Clive Bennett

The action gets underway at 1.45pm and concludes at 5.10pm. The ground at the track is currently Good, Good to Firm in places and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide.

1.45pm Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap (1m 1f)

The Game Is On and Mr Guy Mitchell are former winners of this race and are respected along with Magical Dragon who is partnered by leading amateur Serena Brotherton. However, Luna Magic was a narrow winner at Salisbury last time out under Brodie Hampson and is taken to record a second successive victory.

Selection: Luna Magic

2.15pm Handicap (6f)

Motagally is respected under top-weight and was a good second at Beverley in June. He slightly disappointed when fourth at Nottingham on his latest start when favourite for a contest over five furlongs, but he may enjoy the step back up in trip here. Indian Creak was well-beaten in the Stewards’ Sprint Handicap at Glorious Goodwood and is another to note. However, preference is for Atalanta’s Boy. Things didn’t go to plan in the Stewards’ Cup, but he remains more than capable of winning an event of this nature for Pulborough trainer David Menuisier and conditions look to be in his favour.

Selection: Atalanta’s Boy

2.50pm Maiden Stakes (1m)

Firtyn Of Clyde is knocking at the door and was narrowly beaten at Newmarket last time, having previously chased home subsequent Acomb Stakes winner Royal Patronage at Epsom. He is respected along with Shabbab who was fourth on debut at Ffos Las. Among the interesting newcomers are 60,000gns purchase Wholeofthemoon and 50,000gns buy Bushfire. The one that sounds out however is 50,000gns buy Berkshire Rebel who is a half-brother to seven winners and warrants resepct in this event.

Selection: Berkshire Rebel

3.25pm Selling Stakes (1m 4f)

William Buick partners Epic Pass who should go close, but preference is for Aggagio who has been mixing codes of late, but has enough decent Flat form to land this event.

Selection: Aggagio

4.00pm G3 Supreme Stakes (7f)

This is a fascinating race. Toro Strike is a course and distance winner and will be partnered by Ryan Moore. Onassis and Rhoscolyn are other winners over course and distance and also warrant respect along with Mehmento. However, this could rest between Tactical and Double Or Bubble. The latter impressed when landing a Listed event at Pontefract last time out and can get the better of Her Majesty The Queen’s Tactical who has been slightly disappointing this term but has run in some competitive events and therefore has to be of note in this race.

Selection: Double Or Bubble

4.35pm Chichester City Handicap (1m 1f)

Mr Excellency could not complete the hat-trick last time out when running in a competitive handicap at Glorious Goodwood, but remains open to more improvement, as does Sir Rumi who finished second at Newmarket on his latest start. However, preference is for Just Fine under Ryan Moore in the colours of Her Majesty The Queen. He powered clear in fine style to score at Sandown and despite having to defy top-weight, he makes plenty of appeal.

Selection: Just Fine

5.10pm Fillies’ Handicap (1m 4f)

An interesting finale. Top-weight By Starlight boasdts winning course and distance form and is respected along with Crown Power. Maytal was a narrow second at Salisbury last time out and is capable of further improvement, as is Betty Crean L A who was second at Windsor in July. However, Quenelle D’Or was third in a good handicap behind Eileendover last time out and is taken to land this event.