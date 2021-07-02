Chichester Yacht Club Solo open - picture gallery

Race officer Chris Grosscurth. set a trapezoid course with the committee boat placed close to the Marina Channel and the windward mark set towards Copperas point. For race one the fleet pressed the line but Guy Mayger strayed just too far. With the fleet making good speed, the race officer allowed them to go for five laps.

At the end of the first race, Silver Wing’s Tim Lewis finished first followed by HISC’s Alex Butler and Fraser Hayden from Papercourt. The wind strength was reducing through race two, so the race officer reduced the race to three laps. At the end of race two, Silver Wing’s David Mason took the flag followed by Felpham’s Mayger and Andrew Boyce from Papercourt. As race three got away Mayger led the field as they headed toward the lee shore to avoid the now ebbing tide.

As the fleet completed the first lap Mayger had built a clear lead, but Lewis and Mason were fighting for second place. Lewis rounded the top mark first on the final lap, but Mason overhauled him before they reached the bottom of the course. The wind chose to switch through 90 degrees as the rain fell. The heavens opened as the competitors returned to the beach.

Overall, third was Lewis with four points, second was Mason with three, and Mayger won the series, also with three points by virtue of his first place in the final race. CYC’s Ian Lissamore was the best placed competitor over 70.

